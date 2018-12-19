Mum’s death inspired Waid Academy pupil to raise funds for Macmillan Cancer Support

A Waid pupil has helped raise £1337 for a cancer support charity, following the death of her mother last year.

The charities committee at Waid Academy raised the sum for Macmillan Cancer Support, holding numerous events over the last year.

For Neve Peacock (S6) it is a cause close to her heart.

Her mum died just before Christmas 2017, inspiring her to raise money and awareness.

The committee held a teacher fundraiser where pupils were able to through water balloons at a group of teachers who volunteered for the cause.

Following this the group held a dress down day, an awareness assembly and finished the event by holding a Macmillan Fayre called Walk All Over Cancer.

There was live music from the schools’ jazz band and fair games such as guess the teddy bears birthday and limbo.

“To be able to raise and give this money to Macmillan is amazing,” Neve said.

“Coming up to December is a very hard time for myself and my family but to be able to honour my mum in this way and give back to those who supported me through my own struggle is the greatest opportunity I have been given.

“Thanks to this money we will be able to fund a Macmillan nurse and help another family going through the same struggle that I did.”

Neve also thanked staff members and those on the committee for their support.

A representative from Macmillan visited the school last week to collect the cheque from the charities committee.