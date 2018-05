Mums on the Run held a first birthday party at Craigtoun Park recently.

The group is organised by St Andrews Adventure Running Team, and they meet every Wednesday at at 10.30am at the main gate of Craigtoun Park.

The group caters to walkers and joggers and they have several running buggies that can be borrowed for the session.

All are welcome – dads, carers, guardians and grandparents.

Sessions are free and they finish off with a blether in the café.