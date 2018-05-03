Music: Bright new beginning for Jill Jackson

Paisley girl Jill Jackson was a big EMI signing in 2002 and soon touted as the next best thing.

This led to shows with Rod Stewart, Bryan Adams and a stadium tour with Blue. Like many acts this didn’t last and she was dropped by the label and so fast forward to this year and collaboration with Boo Hewerdine on production duties we now have her fifth solo album.

Are We There Yet? has been scheduled for next week along with a promotional tour all helped by a crowd funding campaign. The first announced date in Glasgow on May 18 has already sold out and more summer dates are

promised. Jill has busy since the heady pop days having played all fifty states in just fifty days she

found a home in Nashville and this influences this new material and all written by herself.

I expected a Country feel and generally this seeps in throughout although Needle And Thread is a great piece of rockabilly and My Baby swings to a jive tempo helped by banjolele and clarinet. The title track refers to her childhood days as West Coasters driving down to Blackpool for the holidays while listening to Buddy Holly songs in the car with some lyrical references included. Dynamite tells of her previous struggles in life and this like all ten songs here are told with honesty and affection.

A very intimate sound and played almost all acoustic apart from tasty pedal steel and electric organ this is more that a comeback.

This is a bright new beginning.