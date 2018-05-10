Music: Get in line, it’s time to dance

The world of Line Dance is alive and well and has finally shaken off the image of cowboy hats and boots as a quick look at the most popular tracks these days is a reflection of the hot dance tracks and Top 40.

Many dances are released at events and a lot of tracks are heard ahead of release from artists like Bruno Mars, Justin Timberlake and Ed Sheeran along with best of Country.

Line dance instruction takes place for all ages all over Fife and a unique broadcast called the Ranch Dance Radio Show goes out on Kirkcaldy Community Radio twice a week on Wednesdays at 8pm and Mondays from 2pm. News, events, charts and interviews are presented by choreographer and instructor Lorraine Brown.

On 107FM in the Kirkcaldy area and online the show attracts listeners from across the world.

Christopher Gonzalez listens live from California weekly and proclaims it’s the best lunchtime show on the radio.

Dance weekends are big business these days and can be in Europe, the United States or from a huge growth from fans in the Far East.

Visiting choreographers tour the world releasing new dances at workshops as well as giving demonstrations to hundreds of dancers at a time and are recognised for their work in the annual awards ceremony organised by the industry.

With three national awards choreographer Gary O’Reilly from Sligo makes a rare appearance this Sunday in Kirkcaldy.