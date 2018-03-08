Music: Inspiring location for Lori Watson

I cannot imagine the Beast from the East hitting the lonely Yarrow Valley near Selkirk knowing how swiftly we were back in action with all hands, but this was the inspiring location for Lori Watson as she studied folklore, poetry and history.

She is after all the first Doctor of Artistic Research on Scottish Music and has become quite an expert on her subject.

But what of her own music? Well we can now explore her interpretations on the traditions and poems of the area on the newly-released Yarrow Acoustic Sessions.

Each track has its own atmosphere with uncluttered production and truly immersive acoustic imagery with an aura of calm.

It’s only when we get to What A Voice (Blackbird) that we pick up the pace and swing with some style.

Scots Singer Award 2016-17, her Celtic Connections show sold out last month.

Her beautifully haunting voice is featured throughout her album accompanied by her own fiddle playing plus piano, harmonium and guitar at times.

Extremely prolific Lori has six albums in circulation and will be touring throughout 2018 to promote this album with Duncan Lyall on keys, harmonium and bass, and guitarist Chas Mackenzie.

In addition to her solo shows and compositions Lori is part of the trio Rule Of Three and tours with Boreas as well as collaborating on various other projects.

A companion Yarrow album is also planned for the autumn.