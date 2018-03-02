Music: Let the good times roll with Red Pine

Still seeking new music from any source it is always a pleasant surprise to hear of some creatives based in Scotland.

Red Pine Timber Company sound like they come from the Southern States but in fact are a collective based in Perth and that is Perth Scotland not the one in Oz.

They formed in 2009 from various sources and have grown into an eight piece with 2 horns and fiddle yet the Americana sounds are indelible throughout.

With a Kickstarter funding campaign they now have their second album available on CD and download called Sorry For The Good Times.

They were formed by the main songwriter Gavin Munro who shares vocals with Katie Whittaker.

She has a great Country voice and when pedal steel is added as on Put Down The Bottle we are smitten.

They released Hollow Tree last year as funding progressed and what a stormer that turned out to be as they toured the UK with festivals and concerts and this including seeing the New Year in at Aberfeldy. Hearing how they can go so authentically retro on tracks like Bar Stool, a great Country waltz I would love to hear what their own influences are and what cover songs they would do after hours.

Then came Salt House, also from Scotland and who recorded their album Undersong on Berneray, Outer Hebrides.

Singer songwriter Jenny Sturgeon recently joined Ewan MacPherson and Lauren MacColl and as a new trio and launched the new album at Celtic Connections featuring new and Trad compositions.