Music: Lost stars and the start of AC/DC

As this old year comes to a close we look back on some stars who didn’t make it all the way through.

We said goodbye just last month to David Cassidy and earlier we lost Tom Petty, Glen Campbell and Sir Bruce Forsyth among others.

High Voltage book cover

In terms of rock music AC/DC suffered most with George Young their producer and manager passing away then his younger brother Malcolm who formed the band as writer and guitarist leaving Angus as the last man standing.

Author Jeff Apter must have seen this coming for his newly published book High Voltage (Nero Books, £16.99).

He chronicles the life of Angus Young the charismatic schoolboy rocker and the last survivor. Brought to Sydney on the £10 flight deal from Glasgow in 1963 brother George was a success in the Easybeats and some years before the other two brothers would play in their own band in 1974.

When Bon Scott joined they had a writing partner and a stage presence and by coming to the UK to play the Marquee club in 1976 they were n their way. The Dirty Deeds album was rejected in the US so it would be a further year and a new bass player before the LP Let There Be Rock introduced the world to a Whole Lotta Rosie.

They toured America relentlessly as an opening act building a fanbase and attracting producer Robert ‘Mutt’ Lange for Highway To Hell their biggest yet but with Bon Scott becoming a casualty soon after. The book follows the new adventures and the huge acceptance thereafter as Malcolm & Angus took the creative roles and the Rock N’Roll Hall of Fame was theirs. With some exclusive photos this is a great rock memoir.