Music: Siobahn Scott’s cover story

I heard a new release single this week which had breathtaking qualities from a young Fife singer.

Siobahn Scott has a busy working life since graduating from the Royal Conservatoire in demand as stage manager for major touring productions.

The single which made its way to my radio show was La Premier Pas, composed by the man behind Miss Saigon and Le Miserables and his trademark passion is all here.

Michael Mahler took this early song and added an English lyric, To Break The Ice also on the single. With a busy study and work schedule I expected this project and album to be a long time in the planning and it was.

Work on recording the Cover Stories album started in August 2012 at Fife’s finest Substation in Rosyth and completed only recently, and when you see the credits a whole wealth of musicians were involved.

It includes a complete string section with various arrangers and almost the complete Lights Out By Nine band as session musicians.

Siobahn has a very versatile voice and can handle big production songs like Bouncing Back like Elkie Brooks would yet can contrast with tenderness on her own song The Second (Set Love Free) with atmospheric cello and violin or harmonise (with Rachel Livingston) on the Everly’s Let It Be Me.

A new arrangement of Caledonia opens another chapter and AWB’s Lets Go Round Again becomes the soul hit that it missed first time around pandering to the dance floors. With luxury CD presentation and hardback book this is an album to treasure.