Music: Sir Paul returns to Liverpool, Jane sails on

You may have seen the Paul McCartney video on the Late Late Show with James Corden – the one where Sir Paul returns to Liverpool for the carpool karaoke, which I even shared on social media just as it appeared. Within that first day two million viewed it, and by the weekend this had risen to 14 million again demonstrating the love of all things Beatles.

Of course Paul has a new album soon called Egypt Station but everyone wants the old music. As its 50 years since Yellow Submarine they have released a picture disc of the single and the remastered movie animation returns to the screens next week.

For those unfamiliar with 1968, this is a cartoon with Beatles and George Martin music but they do make an appearance in person for a minute at the end of the film.

Above the waves Cruising With Jane McDonald has revived the interest in seaborne holidays with her BAFTA award winning TV series.

This week the CD album appears with 13 songs from the series and shows she fears no styles, tempos or musical eras.

Opening with Club Tropicana this could be a great party starter and with Proud Mary in the style of Tina they soon become favourites.

The Winner Takes It All and Something Inside So Strong shows her diversity and her authenticity when it matters and Caledonia and California Dreaming are well chosen covers. It is now 20 years since Jane broke through with The Cruise documentary but she has found her USP in travel journalism blending her humorous discoveries with music.