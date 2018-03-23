Music: The return of Kim Wilde

In the grand scheme of things 1981 seems relatively recently but I do remember when Kids In

America by Kim Wilde was new. Across the charts punk bands were all on at least their second

album and here was a single that had a power wall of quality sound but still sounded current.

Being on the Rak label we suspected Mickie Most yet here was a young lady from a musical family as her dad was Marty Wilde and British rock n’ roll royalty.

It all took off as she toured with Michael Jackson, David Bowie and crossed into dance with You Keep Me Hanging On taking it to a US No 1.

Since then Kim has had a break to have babies, presented radio on Magic FM and became known for her gardening skills.

Now with a gorgeous comic book sleeve design she returns this week with the album Here Comes The Aliens.

I first heard the single Pop Don’t Stop thinking the intro had remixed Video Killed The Radio Star but as it progressed it became a memorable new diversion with many overtones which could easily have came from a new teen star. Catchy and almost Eurovision I was hooked, co-written and produced by brother Ricky he has always supported his sister.

The band have toured Europe recently and of course Rewind type festivals are regular but this new UK tour is the first in thirty years and will bring the hits and this new material to Old Fruit Market Glasgow on April 2 – the only Scottish date.