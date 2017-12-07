Music: The words of Bob Dylan ...

The genius of Bob Dylan can be reflected in even his lyrics. After all it had been said some years ago that the best interpretations of his work was by other artists and many building a career out of it since the early 1960s.

Bob Dylan 100 Songs (Simon & Schuster, £14.99), is a great compilation of just lyrics.

No comments, no photos, no chronology just the words like a master’s poetry collection and after all this is the first musician to win the Nobel Prize for Literature.

The range is immense and will be studied in centuries to come.

His social comment like Blowin’ In The Wind, A Hard Rain’s A-Gonna Fall and Masters Of War are a legacy of sorts but add the popularity of Mr Tambourine Man, Like A Rolling Stone, All Along The Watchtower, Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door or Make You Feel My Love which today’s music fans thought was written by Adele.

As Beatlemania hit the US in 1964 Dylan came here and as artists started covering his songs he had five pop hits himself in 1965.

Take What You Need is a 22 track CD of UK covers from 1964-69 with only Manfred Mann charting with the unreleased If You Gotta Go, Go Now but some rarities have been uncovered.

Chad and Jeremy have a suitably jangly Tambourine Man, Joe Cocker adds soul to Just Like A Woman, Sandie Shaw was ill-advised for Lay Lady Lay and Alan Bown changed the tempo for All Along The Watchtower.

Curios too are here for the collector like the Tim Rice produced Million Dollar Bash by The Mixed Bag which preceded the hit Jonathan King version from 1970.