Music: What Gaz did after Supergrass

You may know the name Gaz Coombes as a Mercury Music Prize nominated artist?

Or maybe from the time he fronted Supergrass?

His album Matador from 2015 was good for him and now he returns with World’s Strongest Man and what a complete album this is.

His personal lyrics strengthen the multi-layered melodies with powerful commentary on Walk The Walk while In Waves has a complex time signature as it weaves within psychedelic spins. Written, recorded and produced mainly in his home studio this has the air of an expansive production so credit must go to the artist and his studio partner and co-producer Ian Davenport.

Fresh from appearances in record stores Gaz will be touring all month promoting the album including the mighty London Palladium this very week.

I was surprised hearing the band The Slow Readers Club for the first time and discovering that the new record is actually their third release.

Listening to Build A Tower is like catching with old friends and helped by a new sound that still evokes Indie New Romantic overtones in songs like Lunatic and You Opened Up My Heart and these carefully chosen for more exposure as singles.

The latter has an incendiary beat and a back vocal like Depeche Mode employed successfully in another decade.

They are very distinctive though and take no prisoners on Distant Memory. Building up radio support I expect these guys will be active during festival season and this off the back of their own tour throughout this month and no doubt winning new fans.