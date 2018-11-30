My Fife My Town snappers awarded their prizes

The winners of our My Fife My Town competition have attended a special presentation at Fairmont St Andrews.

John Murray, Barbara Christie and John Pow all attended last week’s event and received their prizes from hotel general manager John Keating.

From left, John Keating, general manager Fairmont St Andrews, John Pow, John Murray, Barbara Christie, Chris Sproson.

Chris Sproson, of Sproson Gallery & Framer in St Andrews – who framed the winning entries – also came along to help present the awards.

Chris said: "I am really happy to be involved in such an exciting photography competition. I was really impressed by the high quality of the photographs and delighted to frame the images for the winner and the runners up."

Mr Murray, who won the competition with his stunning image of Falkland at sunset, told The Press he was ‘gobsmacked’ when he learned he had scooped the top prize of an overnight stay at the Fairmont St Andrews and having his photograph professionally framed.

He said: “I am really pleased to have won considering the calibre of some of the other photographs.

“I took the photo in February this year. I had seen a lot of photos of Falkland in daylight but thought it would be nice to take one later on, so I took the picture after work one night at 5pm.”

Mr Murray, who lives in Pittenweem, has only ‘developed’ his interest in photography over the past 18 months.

“Falkland is so picturesque that you could take it at any time of the day during any season and you would get a good photograph,” he said.

“I am delighted to have won.”

Ms Christie from Kirkcaldy was the first runner-up with her black and white image of the Links Market in the town at night. She won a meal for two at the Woodside Hotel in Aberdour and also had her photograph framed.

She revealed the lengths she went to to take the photograph.

“I took it during the market in April last year and I was out knee deep in the water to get the photograph,” she said. “I wanted something a bit different.”

Mr Pow, who is also from Kirkcaldy, was the second runner up with his photograph of the three bridges .

He said: “I took the photograph last September. I thought it would make a nice picture to have all the generations of the bridges, taking all three of them together as the Queensferry Crossing had just been finished.

“The colours in the sky make the photograph.”