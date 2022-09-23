National Album Day 2022 has confirmed a full list of releases and re-issues this year, with a number of albums receiving either special vinyl pressings or extended editions being released on October 14.

Among the 28 releases specifically issued for the day are inclusions from the world of pop , rock , blues , hip-hop and a little more of a focus on electronic music .

In a joint statement by Geoff Taylor , Chief Executive at BPI , and Kim Bayley , Chief Executive of the ERA (the organisations behind National Album Day), they explained that “Artists love telling their stories through the artform of the album and fans love to listen.”

“But in a world where there is more streaming of individual songs, we take the appeal of the album format for granted.“

“ National Album Day is about celebrating the continuing vitality and cultural relevance of the long player, in particular with the next generation of fans, and we invite everyone who loves the format to join in and enjoy this year’s National Album Day.“

What is being released for National Album Day 2022?

Jamiroquai - Emergency on Planet Earth

Jamiroquai’s celebrated debut album Emergency On Planet Earth gets a double 12” vinyl reissue

Jamiroquai’s debut album, 1993’s Emergency on Planet Earth , will see a reissue on double transparent vinyl - celebrating the foundations that would become the acid-jazz sound that the band became renowned for.

In a retrospective review by Allmusic , they celebrated the album’s conscious messages throughout the album:

“Frontman Jay Kay introduces himself with an environmentally oriented manifesto inside the sleeve, and his lyrics smack of idealist save the planet revolution”.

“But this revolution would be held on the dancefloor if the band’s impressive rhythm section had anything to say about it.”

Pre-order Jamiroquai’s Emergency on Planet Earth from hmv .

Chase and Status - More Than A Lot

Before their inclusion in National Album Day’s list, Chase and Status’ debut album never saw a vinyl release

More Than Alot, the debut studio album by Chase and Status , will finally be released on 12” vinyl having gone through numerous formats beforehand.

In a contemporary review by former music website Drowned in Sound , they cited that More Than Alot “does not simply contain a fistful of explosive D’n’B hits for you to bounce around to: it is far more adventurous in its scope and vision” in their 9/10 review.

“A mostly dynamic album, one that truly understands how people listen to music in 2008; (we) recommend this one a lot.”

Pre-order Chase and Status’ More Than Alot through hmv .

Nas - Illmatic

Nas’ seminal work Illmatic will get a limited release on red transparent 12” vinyl

Considered one of the most important albums of all time, with its influence felt to the day in both rap music and hip-hop culture as a whole, Nas’s Illmatic has long been celebrated as an iconic piece of East Coast hip-hop .

While reviewing the 20th anniversary release of the album, Q Magazine stated that “At 10 tracks, Illmatic is satisfying lean and cohesive - remarkably so for a hip-hop album with five producers.”

Illmatic will be reissued on transparent marble red 12” vinyl and available for pre-order through hmv .

The Clash - The Clash

Alongside the Sex Pistols, The Clash were considered one of the pioneers of the 70s punk movement

Released to universal acclaim in 1977, The Clash’s debut work sits alongside the Sex Pistols’ debut as two of the most reverred works during the burgeoning punk scene in the seventies.

To this day, it still finds itself in best album ever charts, with Rolling Stone magazine ranking it 77 in their 500 Greatest Albums of All Time list.

The Clash’s eponymous work will be released on transparent pink 12” vinyl and is available for pre-order through hmv .

The full list and formats of releases for National Album Day 2022

Alexander Ullman - Liszt: Piano Concertos 1&2, Sonata in B Minor (CD)

alt-J - An Awesome Wave (limited fern green colour vinyl)

Black Sabbath - Black Sabbath (limited black & purple splatter vinyl)

Blossoms - Blossoms (limited edition orange vinyl)

Bunny Scott - The Love Somebody (expanded edition CD)

Chase and Status - More Than A Lot (limited pink & black marbled colour vinyl)

Christone “Kingfish” Ingram – Kingfish (limited edition 140-gram translucent yellow vinyl)

The Clash - The Clash (transparent pink vinyl)

The Damned - Damned Damned Damned (limited edition yellow vinyl)

Finley Quaye - Maverick A Strike (yellow vinyl)

Jake Bugg - Jake Bugg (10th Anniversary remastered with 16 bonus tracks 3-CD set and 2-LP black & gold vinyl set)

Jamiroquai - Emergency on Planet Earth (2-LP transparent vinyl)

Jennifer Lopez - One The 6 (peach coloured vinyl)

Mariah Carey - Mariah Carey (coloured vinyl)

Marine Girls - Lazy Ways and Beach Party (new edition CD)

Nas - Illmatic (limited edition red & blue vinyl)

The National - The National (white vinyl)

Nessa Barrett - Young Forever (debut album release on CD)

The Police - Outlandos d’Amour (limited edition blue vinyl)

Rainn Byrns - New In Town (vinyl & CD)

Sharky - People Are Strange (Digital format)

Smith & Burrows - Funny Looking Angels (limited edition picture disc vinyl)

The Staves - Dead & Born & Grown (recycled black vinyl)

Sub Focus - Sub Focus (limited edition red, green & blue colour vinyl)

Supergrass - I Should Coco (remastered black vinyl)

The The - Soul Mining (remastered vinyl LP)

Travis - Good Feeling (25th Anniversary vinyl reissue with ‘fan thank you’ sleeve)

Wu Tang Clan - Enter The Wu-Tang (36 Chambers) (limited edition gold vinyl)