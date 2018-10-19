Nationwide gives Kirkcaldy Foodbank a cash boost

Kirkcaldy Foodbank has been given a cash boost thanks to staff at the Nationwide Kirkcaldy branch.

Lyn Elder, branch manager, recently secured a grant of £2500 for Kirkcaldy Foodbank through their colleague funding programme.

The scheme allows all employees to apply for funding for a local charity they have an existing relationship with.

READ MORE Women’s group stages protest against Sin strip club

READ MORE Survey launched on future of Kirkcaldy High St

READ MORE Kirkcaldy nursery could become holiday let

Each quarter the Society sets aside funds for this from its pledge to return one per cent of its pre-tax profits to good causes each year.

Joyce Leggate from Kirkcaldy Foodbank said: “We really appreciate all donations of food and cash. This grant will help us greatly.”