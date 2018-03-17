New book celebrates history of Kirkcaldy Harbour

A new book detailing the history of Kirkcaldy’s once flourishing harbour has been written by a Dysart-based author.

‘Kirkcaldy harbour: an illustrated history’ by Carol McNeill traces the story of Kirkcaldy harbour from its sixteenth century royal connections, through the boom years of commercial shipping, to its recent rescue from dereliction by the international grain ships servicing the huge flour mill.

It consists six fully illustrated chapters from the very early days, through its many renovations; the whaling industry during the 19th century and the wealthy ship owners and their grand houses to the present day. It also includes never published before memoirs and first-hand accounts.

The book, priced £14.99 is available from Amberley Publishing.