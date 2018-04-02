New children’s book delights Fife nursery youngsters

A group of young mothers who have written and published a children’s story about their experience of being new parents delighted youngsters at a Fife nursery with a reading of their work recently.

The group are part of Expecting Something, a project run by Starcatchers to connect artists with mothers under the age of 25 and their babies. They read to children at Sunflower Family Nurture Centre in Lochgelly.

Ellie’s Egg is the culmination of weeks of hard work, taking part in creative activities to inspire, write and illustrate the story in collaboration with poet Leyla Josephine, illustrator Kate Charter and artist Hazel Darwin-Clements.

It is a beautiful story about a hen and her newly-laid egg which reflects the anxieties, vulnerabilities and wonder of becoming a new parent.

Hazel Darwin-Clements, lead artist, said: “Ellie’s Egg started as a conversation about how the group sometimes felt marginalised and that their tastes and interests weren’t reflected in the arts. They wanted to make something for their peers and came up with the idea of publishing a book.

“Over several weeks they engaged in creative activities to inspire and write their story. The group is always filled with personal stories about being pregnant, giving birth and the highs and lows of becoming a new parent. These wove their way into Ellie’s Egg.”

Hazel added: “The group are rightly very proud of what they have created and this reading is a wonderful opportunity for them to share it with other children.”