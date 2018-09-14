New Fife museum exhibition marks WWI centenary

A north east Fife museum is attempting to discover more information about a World War I sampler, as it opens a new exhibition marking 100 years since the end of the war.

The sampler was donated to the Fife Folk Museum in Ceres in 1974 from a man from Scone, however, the volunteers know little else about the item.

The sampler was created by a Fife man and is stitched with the message: ‘to mum, from Jim’ and ‘Egypt’, ‘Galipoli’, and ‘South Africa’.

“It was supposed to aid their recovery and hand-eye co-ordination,” explained Margaret McSeveney, chair of the museum’s trust.

“And it was an achievement as well.”

The museum are now hoping to find out more information about the sampler, including the identity of the man who stitched it.

Ms McSeveney added: “We want to try and personalise it.”

The sampler is one of four currently on display in the museum’s new Lest We Forget exhibition, which marks 100 years since the culmination of World War I.

The samplers are joined by a collection of other memorabilia from the war.

The exhibition will be running until the end of October.

The museum is just one of a number in the area hosting new exhibitions marking the centenary.

Cupar Heritage Museum is currently displaying an exhibition titled ‘World War I and the Impact on Cupar’.

This began at the start of this month and will be running until November 11.

More details about the museums can be found online.