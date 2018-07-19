New Glenrothes Men’s Shed opens

The new Glenrothes Men’s Shed was officially opened this week.

The new shed, at the former Scout Hall, will provide a base for the group, which brings people together and allows them to enjoy their interests, from woodworking and cooking, to gardening and playing board games.

More than 60 members of the community attended the opening of the shed, which has been restore and renovated by the organisation.

The group were praised by MSP Jenny Gilruth, who said: “Those involved with the shed have already made a positive impact on the local community with the amazing transformation of the former Scout Hall.

“I am delighted the group now have a permanent home in Glenrothes and I look forward to working with its members in the future.”

Member John McElroy added: “We’ve received an immense amount of support from various funding initiatives, trusts, and members of the local community.

“The purpose of Glenrothes Mens Shed is to provide a safe, friendly environment where people are able to socialise and work on meaningful hobbies and projects at their own pace in their own time.”

Pictured(right) is Ms Gilruth cutting the ribbon at the opening ceremony.