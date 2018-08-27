New home for Fife beach wheelchair project

A project which allows people with mobility issues to enjoy St Andrews’ iconic beaches has a new home.

The beach wheelchair project will now be able available three days per week, after the organising committee took delivery of a new portakabin.

The facility will be housed at West Sands, adjacent to the Seashell Cafe.

Since the wheelchairs were launched earlier this year, more than 50 people have enjoyed making use of them.

The committee are also awaiting the arrival of two debug chairs by the end of August.

Debbie MacCallum, chair of Tourism St Andrews, commented:“The project has been a great success and we have been overwhelmed with support from the local community and businesses.

“This is just the beginning and we hope to develop a number of other areas for a more accessible St Andrews.

“We are delighted to see that included in the redevelopment of the Bruce Embankment toilets will be a changing places facility, vital for many of these families to enjoy a day out.”

Among those who have been able to enjoy the beaches thanks to the new wheelchairs were families from Rachel House Children’s Hospice.

One parent said: “We had a fabulous day out on St Andrews beach doing something we wouldn’t ordinarily get to do.

“It’s lovely to do things with friends and family where everyone is included.”

To book visit the website here.