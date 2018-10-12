New home for St Andrews beach wheelchair project opens

The new home of a project, which aims to make West Sands more accessible, has been officially opened.

Jerry’s Wee Hoose was opened on Saturday, providing a space for the town’s beach wheelchairs to be stored.

The wheelchairs can be used by people with mobility issues, allowing them to enjoy St Andrews’ iconic beach.

The new centre has been named after Jerry Beaulier, chair of the project’s committee, who has dedicated much time to the initiative.

Debbie MacCallum, a founder of the Hamish Foundation and chair of Tourism St Andrews, said: “It has been a very busy summer season since the launch of the project earlier in the year.

“We have organised fundraising activities, purchased the chairs, organised the purchase and branding of the new centre and marketed the beach wheelchairs service throughout Scotland.

“It has been an enormous team effort, which could not have been possible without lots of hard work and fantastic support from our sponsors.

“The official opening at the weekend was not only to celebrate the new centre, but to also let our sponsors see how their donations have been used to create and operationalise a valuable service for St Andrews.”

The free service will be open until the end of October, before re-opening in April 2019.

The St Andrews Beach Wheelchair project was launched earlier this year, and is a joint effort between Tourism St Andrews and the Hamish Foundation.