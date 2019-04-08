New life-saving defibrillators for Fife

Fife has received ten new defibrillators thanks to a recent St Andrew’s First Aid programme.

First aiders who attend events across the Kingdom will have to the life-saving kit.

This will ensure that members of the public have trained experts on hand should they experience a cardiac arrest emergency.

St Andrew’s First Aid, Scotland’s only dedicated first aid charity, purchased the defibrillators at a cost of £180,000 as part of its mission to create a nation of life-savers.

The charity’s volunteers provide first aid cover at more than 2,000 events across the country each year.

Stuart Callison, chief executive, said: “We are committed to making sure the people of Scotland are kept as safe as possible at any event or community that we have membership in.

“No-one should die because they needed first aid and didn’t get it.

“This is a huge investment for the charity, but we believe it is worth every penny to ensure our volunteers are working with the best and most up-to-date equipment available, to allow them to carry out their roles effectively and efficiently.”

The investment is a major step forward for Scotland. Out-of-hospital cardiac arrest is an important health issue in the country. Around 3,000 casualties each year will have resuscitation attempted after a sudden cardiac arrest in the community, but only around one in 12 will survive to hospital discharge. “