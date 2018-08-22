New pilot project to tap into Fife golf tourism

A golf tourism campaign in Fife has teed off to great success.

As part of the Heartlands of Fife campaign, councillors in the Kingdom are hoping to attract more golf fans.

Working on a pilot scheme with four local courses and partner hotels, they have already seen a great interest in the project.

Councillors Alistair Cameron and Ian Cameron have been an integral part of the Heartlands of Fife tourism campaign.

One of the corner posts of this was making use of the multitude of golf courses Fife has to offer.

Cllr Ian Cameron said he would like to see more hotels working together to attract golf fans.

He added: “The gross value when all these hotels work together is more – we just need them to stop seeing each other as the competition.

“As part of the pilot phase, we hope to target key markets in Germany, England and the Scandinavian countries.”

Cllr Cameron said: “We’re looking to bring in people to courses other than St Andrews and the north east of Fife.

“People who are looking for affordable, or mid-week games. They might be in the area for business or visiting family and friends.”

As part of the campaign, those wishing to play golf would get 20% discounts on rounds while staying at partner hotels, have access to hire clubs and be provided transport to the courses.

The tourism board also hope to set up a Fife golf event, which would take place over a number of days and draw in both players and fans.

As part of phase two, the group will also look at additional deals with local theatres or spas for discounts for those in the party who may not be interested in the game.

Alistair MacGregor from Fife Golf Trust has said it is a positive step in the right direction.

He added: “This is something that will mutually benefit the local courses and hotels.

“Traditionally people see north east Fife as the home of golf – we want to expand that to central Fife too

“We have some great courses in this area and it would be great to see people making full use of them.”

Emma Oneill , Local Democracy Reporting Service