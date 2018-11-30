New playpark at Tentsmuir Forest to open next year

A new £190,000 playpark is to be opened in Tentsmuir Forest next spring.

The new facility, funded by Forest Enterprise Scotland, will offer plenty of diversions to keep inquisitive, active imaginations busy for hours.

It will include a fortress with a slide and a fishermen’s village and boat structures.

Robin Lofthouse, for the FES team in Tayside, said: “Tentsmuir is a hugely popular forest with plenty of walks and wildlife – including sea eagles – and opportunities for cyclists and horse riders, too.

“It’s a great day out that next year will be even better, thanks to this amazing play area.

“It’s situated by the northern-most picnic area, so it’s ideal for parents and grandparents to have a rest while the youngsters expend some energy.

“But it’s all built from some very hard and durable wood, so we wouldn’t object if the adults wanted to have a go, too.”

Themed loosely around fishing, nets, birds, nests and drift wood, all the structures are made of wood with a natural twisted form.

Built by The Children’s Playground Company Ltd, the new play park is constructed out of Robinia Wood and has been carefully designed to fit in to the landscape and benefit from the regenerating trees around about it.

The site is currently fenced off until spring to allow the grass to grow and prevent damage to the seeded and turfed areas.