New premises will help preserve Glenrothes’ past

The next chapter in the preservation of Glenrothes‘ history starts this weekend when the town’s heritage centre throws open the doors to its new premises to the public.

The new centre, situated close to Rothes Halls in the town’s Kingdom Shopping Centre, boasts a large exhibition floor as well as increased archive space and offices.

The new venue will be formally declared open at a VIP guest evening on Thursday before it opens officially to the public on Saturday.

It’s meant months of hard work but will be all worthwhile, said Linda Ballingall, Glenrothes Heritage Centre chairman.

“This really is the next chapter in the evolution of the heritage centre giving us an improved facility which guarantees the preservation of the area’s history and heritage for generations to come.

“It will allow for bigger and more varied exhibitions as well as an expansion of our events calendar to include more talks, presentations and community entertainments.”

Kingdom Centre management agents, LaSalle, have provided the fully refurbished unit, while Fife Council has committed an initial £5000 of support.

And with the centre also having just been awarded dementia friendly status, it will be fully inclusive.

Appropriately, the opening exhibition celebrates Glenrothes’ 70th anniversary with a wealth of photographs and historical artefacts detailing all aspects of town life from the 1950s to the present day.

Admission is free and doors open on Saturday, November 17 from 11am.