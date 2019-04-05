New two-day music and arts festival for Fife

Ceres’ historic Bow Butts is to host a new music and arts festival this summer.

The Breabadair Festival will be held in the north east Fife village on August 10-11, featuring some of the best musicians from across Scotland and beyond on the Saturday, and showcasing the work of local artists on the Sunday.

Bow Butts will host the new festival.

Acts including electronic Celtic fusion band Nitework, Salsa Celtica, who mix traditional Scottish instruments and salsa music, award-winning folk musician Jarlath Henderson, and more will be taking to the main stage down at Bow Butts.

Then, on Sunday, the stage will be removed from the big tent, with stalls and exhibitions featuring a huge range of arts and crafts filling the space, with live acoustic music.

There will also be entertainment for children, as well as lots of food and drink on offer to keep folk refreshed.

Tickets have now gone on sale for the festival, costing £38.50 for an adult, and £20 for children between five and 13. The Sunday event will also be a ticketed event, although those are available for free.

The Breabadair Festival has been organised by local couple Kerry Fettes and David Dow, who have been helped by a team of trustees.

Kerry explained that she had been inspired by Speyfest, where she has performed before, and felt that Ceres’ “picturesque” green would be a great setting for a festival.

“We thought it would be great for the community and this part of Fife to get something going,” said Kerry.

Kerry and David estimate they have put in around 2000 hours of work into setting up the festival, but have also received support and advice from Fife Council and the organisers of the annual Ceres Highland Games.

Despite all the work, Kerry said she has “loved it”, adding: “What a festival brings to the community is amazing. It brings people of all ages together.

“The community have been excellent. It is great community in Ceres.”

It is hoped the festival will bring in people from across the area, with buses running from St Andrews, Dundee and Kirkcaldy.

And while the festival will be featuring musicians from around the world, it will also showcase the talents of young performers from Fife. Bands from Levenmouth and Waid Academy will perform at the event.

Kerry, a music teacher at Levenmouth Academy, said: “I wanted to support the school bands and give them the opportunity to perform in such a professional set up.”

Neither Kerry nor David have organised a festival before.

David said it was “nerve-wracking” when tickets for the festival went on sale.

“You’re looking at the tickets all the time,” he said. “But it’s getting really exciting now.”

Kerry and David now hope to make the festival an annual event.

“The success of this year is if we sell the tickets, get sponsorships and funding,” explained David.

“That gives us the platform to go forward.”

If you would like to find out more information about the Breabadair Festival, visit www.breabadairmusicfestival.com or search for the festival on Facebook.