New world buffet opens in Kirkcaldy on Friday

A new eatery is to open in Kirkcaldy this Friday, with a world buffet and bar opening up on the Prom.

Pommy’s World Buffet, located at the old Intersport and pet shop on the Esplanade, will be offering cuisine from across the globe.

Pommy’s has been in the works for a while, with owner Imran Haqqan waiting until work began to upgrade the Esplanade.

As the new restaurant nears completion, the Press was given a sneak peek inside.

The new interior has been completely fitted out, and includes a bar for those who just fancy a drink.

Mr Haqqan said: “We’re really excited to be opening Pommy’s. We’re trying to do something different in Kirkcaldy; give good quality food, good service, and be affordable.

“We want to have the standard of restaurant you might get in Edinburgh or somewhere like that. Why would people need to travel to the city when they can have that environment here on their doorstep?

“The food is going to be made from scratch and be high quality.

“We’re going to have a good range, and you can’t get a lot of buffets doing that. We’ll have everything from Chinese, Indian, Italian, shepherd’s pie and traditional food too.

Mr Haqqan said the redevelopment of the waterfront is a step in the right direction.

“It’s a very good location, looking right over the sea. The development of the Prom is going to be helpful, with the parking.”

The redevelopment follows a period of years in which the building was empty, following the closure of the Pet Shop.

Pommy’s World Buffet, on the corner of Tolbooth Street and the Esplanade, opens on Friday at 12pm.