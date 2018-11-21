New York inspiration for Fife singer’s debut single

A up-and-coming Methil singer-songwriter has released her debut single, Manhattan Sky, online.

Cody Feechan (25) released the video two weeks ago, and already more than 12,000 people have viewed it.

It is the first single Cody has released, following years of playing gigs throughout the area, and was written when she stayed in New York earlier this year.

She now plans on recording more material, all of which she writes, and is organising a small-scale tour in 2019.

Cody described the recording process as “amazing”, adding: “I loved the whole process. It was really exciting.

“I’ve had a lot of great feedback. I can’t thank everyone enough. I’ve had so much support.”

Cody says she has always wanted to be a singer.

“My dad was in a local punk bank,” she explained.

“It’s something I grew up around and something I’ve always been passionate about.

“So to actually do it is great.”

Cody’s next gig will be at the Barrowland Ballroom on December 12, when she will be performing alongside artists at Music Matters.

The event is organised in support of mental health – an issue close to Cody’s heart.

“To be part of this is amazing,” said Cody, who is a mental health nurse.

“I’m looking forward to raising awareness and giving my support. I think it’s a good cause.”

To watch Manhattan Skyline and keep up-to-date with Cody, search for Cody Feechan Music on Facebook.