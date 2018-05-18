North East Fife groups celebrate Bags of Help

Two groups from north east Fife have helped celebrate the success of Tesco’s community grant scheme, Bags of Help.

Tayport Top Park Group and St Andrews’ Friends of Craigtoun joined MSPs, Tesco colleagues and representatives from Greenspace Scotland at a celebration event at the Scottish Parliament last week.

The initiative sees grants raised from the sale of the store’s plastic carrier bags awarded to thousands of local community projects across the UK every year.

To mark the success of the project so far, Tesco and Greenspace Scotland invited representatives from almost 40 groups to an exclusive Parliamentary event at Holyrood.