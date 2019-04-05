Norwegian squadron visit Fife home

Woodhaven welcomed friends from the Royal Norwegian Air Force to the birthplace of their squadron.

333 Squadron Royal Norwegian Air Force was formed when the Norwegian flag was first raised at Woodhaven on February 8, 1942.

Ten days later the first Catalina PBY aircraft, designated W8424 and called Vingtor after the old Norse War God, landed in the bay. They were based at Woodhaven, flying clandestine missions, carrying agents to and from Norway and carrying out anti submarine and reconnaissance missions, until June 1945.

Lasting friendships were forged during the war and revived when 333 Squadron veteran Lt Col Egil Johansen and Wormit Boating Club treasurer David Owen worked with others to re-establish the links which have continued to be maintained over the years. 333 is the only Norwegian squadron to have been in continuous service since its formation and is now based at Andenes on the island of Andoya at the northern end of the Lofoten Islands.

On Sunday, 333 Squadron crew members, led by Anders Berge, arrived at Wormit Boating Club in the morning to be greeted by club members who took all 12 out in the St Ayles skiffs, ‘Catalina’ and ‘Flying Boat’, for a brief row in perfect conditions.

Also visiting were relatives of Johan Hansen Just, who was wireless operator/air gunner on the first operational mission by 333 Squadron on April 17, 1942. Johan’s daughter, Ingrid Hansen-Just Gibson and her two sons Gary and Gavin Gibson were able to come up from Edinburgh with other members of the Norwegian Scottish Association. Gary brought his grandfather’s original flying jacket which he has had lovingly restored and also a uniform jacket worn by Johan Just.

After a group photo round the commemorative stone, the party moved off for a tour of Sandford House where, during World War II, Lady ‘Bluebell’ Walker provided a rest home for the Norwegians.

Part of the tour is always a visit to Wormit Parish Church where the squadron worshipped on Sunday parades.

Then everyone was back at Wormit Boating Club for an informal get together over a cup of tea with a few locals who had come along specially to meet them.