Pupils at Capshard Primary made a bit of a splash when they built a wildlife pond in the grounds of the Kirkcaldy school.

The installation was all part of a P7 project looking at water in 1991.

As part of the seven-week study they raised over £100 from a cake and candy sale and used the proceeds to build the pond, with a guiding hand from teacher Marjory Shepherd.

The pond contained six goldfish and various plants.

Pointing them out to new headmaster Angus Pritchard, is pupil Katie Murray.