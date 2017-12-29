Nostalgia: Allen Litho’s 1964 Christmas dance

We start 2018 with a wander down memory lane.

Allen Litho is a well known name for many folk in Kirkcaldy, and the company’s Christmas dance in 1964 attracted some 150 staff and guests.

Miss Allen Litho 1964 - Syliva Kerr. The award was made at the company's annual Christmas dance in Kirkcaldy

It was held at the Station Hotel – both businesses have now bene turned into residential flats.

Guests were welcomed by the chairman of the dance committee, Mr J. Harry Allen, managing director of the firm.

The highlight of the evening was a beauty contest to select Miss Allen Litho 1964.

The winner was Sylvia Kerr, a senior shorthand typist with the company for two years, and the runner-up, Jeanette Melville.