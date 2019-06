Can you solve the mystery of these pictures?

The Fife Free Press has been asked by Kirkcaldy Civic Society if any of our readers can shed any light onto these two pictures.

It is believed that the two woman pictured are looking at linoleum prints designed and manufactured by the Kirkcaldy firm Barry, Ostlere and Shepherd, but when and why we don’t know.

Do you have any information? If so, get in touch at the ffpnews@fifetoday.co.uk.