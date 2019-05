In 1984 drama students from Kirkcaldy College of Technology were in rehearsal for an appearance at the Scottish Student Drama Festival.

They were to perform M.E.N.U. – a trilogy of plays written and directed by lecturers Lynn Bains and Andy Mackie.

Previews of the play were performed in the Beveridge Suite at the Adam Smith Theatre.

