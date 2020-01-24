Nostalgia - Dysart ‘white box’ is removed after protests

In 2008 workmen removed a controversial art work at Dysart which had cost Fife Council £19,000 to install just a month earlier.

Residents were outraged upon the completion of the installation, a giant, white plywood box, which they claimed blocked their otherwise unspoilt views of the Forth.

After a flood of complaint the local authority admitted that the structure, which became known as the ‘white box’, had been installed without a public consultation and posed a health and safety risk to the community.