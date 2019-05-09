Nostalgia: European night at St Andrew’s HS in 1998

St Andrew’s High School in Kirkcaldy held a European night in 1998.

The evening combined singing, dancing, drama and a fashion show among many items.

Jean Grycuk of the Modern Languages department said: “It was held to raise the profile of Europe and tied in with the fact that French and German are taught at the school.

“The idea was to create something a bit different with different aspects of language involved.”

Among the many acts taking part were, representing the UK as the Spice Girls, Nicola McCormack, Julie Olusoga, Sarah Mowbray, Nicola Lynch and Meaghan Graham.