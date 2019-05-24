Nostalgia: Fife Schools Cup winners in 1984

A team from St Andrew’s High won the Fife Schools U16s Cup in 1984.

They defeated Kirkcaldy High School by 3-2 in the final thanks to a hat trick from Paul Hunter (pictured with the trophy at his feet). It was the first time the school had won the cup since 1978.

Pictured are, back, R. Nugent, T. Reilly, I. Hay, J. Paterno, A. Schiavone, S. Carlin and A. Kelly.

Front – D. Bray, S. Martin, P. Hunter, M. Hurley, D. Reilly and M. Gilfillan.

