In 1977 members of the 9th Fife Scout Group stage a sponsored clear-up of litter in Kirkcaldy, collecting six tons of rubbish and taking it to the tip at Denburn Yard.

You may also be interested in:

In picture: here’s how Fife looked in the 1960s

Flasher tells police ‘if you saw it, you’d wave it about too

Thieves steal high-value handbags

If you have any old photos of Kirkcaldy you would like to feature in the Fife Free Press please email: ffpnews@fifetoday.co.uk