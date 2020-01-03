Nostalgia: Jocky Wilson plays home town tournament in 1981

Kirkcaldy darts legend Jocky Wilson was at the Dysart Social and Recreational Club over the festive period in 1981.

Jocky was playing in a benefit tournament for the victims of the Victoria Hospital Nurse’s Home fire.

Having made a name for himself locally Jocky turned professional in 1978 and 1981 had proven to be his most successful so far.

Speaking to the Fife Free Press, he said: “I won as many tournaments in 1981 as I did in the previous year, but in terms of prize money it has been my best year.

“Obviously winning the British Professional Championship was my best result, but it was the fact that it was the first Unipart Championship and it was a Scottish boy who won it made it even better.

“It’s about time someone from Scotland was getting among the titles!”

Just days after speaking to the FFP, Jocky carried on dointg just that. He would win the British Open on New Year’s Day 1982 before going on to take the biggest prize of all – he was crowned world champion for the first time later that month.