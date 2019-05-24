Nostalgia: Kinghorn win Scotquiz in 1984

A team from Kinghorn Primary School defeated St Ninian’s in the Kirkcaldy area final of Scotquiz in 1984.

It was a national competition organised by the Junior Chamber and comprised of questions on general knowledge, current affairs, animals, geography, history and bible studies.

In the back row are the Kinghorn team of Martin Ritchie, Kirsten Wilson, Graeme Wilson and Mark Liddell.

For St Ninian’s in the front row were John Proctor, Darren O’Hagen, Collette Deighan and Margaret Ann Campbell.

