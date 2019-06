Kirkcaldy High School’s first XI won the Fife School’s U18 league for the second year in succession in 1978.

Bob Adams, managing director of AH McIntosh, presented the McIntosh Trophy to the team’s captain Peter Ross.

Also in the picture are David Latto, Tom Williams, Raymond Deus, Roger Pheely, Ian Cameron, Graeme Duffy, Alan Stocks, Cliff Salmond, Charles Simpson and Robert Patterson.