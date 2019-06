Kirkcaldy High School’s senior netball team were double winners 20 years ago.

The girls won the Fife schools netball league and the Fife schools netball tournament in 1999 – the latter for the fourth year in succession.

Pictured are: (back, from left) Kimberley Fleming, Nicola Thomson, Kirsty Marshall and Allison Burza; front – Laura Matthews, Lorraine Aikman and Claire Wilkie.