Nostalgia: Kirkcaldy latest victim of Jaws in 1975

As 1975 came to a close Kirkcaldy was in the firm grip of Jaws fever.

The Steven Spielberg blockbuster had opened on Boxing Day and Douglas Adams, manager of the ABC Cinema in Kirkcaldy – the only venue in Fife showing the film – said it had been a “phenomenal” success.

Locals had waited in line for up to two hours to see the film with queues stretching both ways along the High Street.

The film was breaking all box office records at the local cinema, and the long-serving Mr Adams told the FFP: “I have been here since 1956 and I’ve never seen such an interest in a film.

“On two nights we ran the first half hour again because people were coming in late. We’ve had people coming from everywhere across Fife.

“So far we’ve managed to get everyone in and they seem to be enjoying it.

“Nobody’s been sick yet!”