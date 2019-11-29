Nostalgia: Kirkcaldy Primary School is officially opened

St Marie’s Primary School in Kirkcaldy was officially opened in 1976 - one year after first opening its doors to pupils.

Pupils in our picture are (l to r) Judith Kinnell (11), Karen Rae (11), Christine Bradley (11) (standing) and Vicky Cairns.

Vicky is showing how she has sewn her ‘Family of Shapes’ to Father David McCann – himself a former pupil at the school.

Standing between Judith and Karen is Cardinal Gordon Gray, the Arch-Diocese of St Andrews and Edinburgh, who led the gathering of guests, staff and pupils in a prayer of dedication at the formal opening ceremony.