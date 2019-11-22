Nostalgia: Kirkcaldy’s new Mercat Shopping Centre opens in 1973

Kirkcaldy’s brand new Mercat Shopping Centre opened its doors to customers in time for the Christmas shopping rush of 1973.

Built at a cost of £1m it unofficially accessible in mid-October but it was another six weeks before it’s official opening on December 7, with another 15 shops having opened in the interim period.

Customers inside Kirkcaldy's new �1m shopping centre.

A spokesman for developers Hammerson Group told the Fife Free Press: “This is one of the most up-to-date developments, not only in Scotland but in Britain.

“The whole structure is temperature-controlled, so that it will be warm in the winter and cool in the summer – which is a real boon for the shopper.

“And for those who get a bit foot-sore during a day’s shopping, there are plenty of seats in the covered mall where they can stop for a rest.

“Shopping in Kirkcaldy will be a real pleasure.”

The FFP also reported that the entire development took up over 100,000 square feet and would be open between 7am and 11pm to give access to the swimming pool and new bus station on the Esplanade.