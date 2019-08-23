Nostalgia: Magnificent seven help open Kirkcaldy’s new Sainsbury’s store

Seven children from Kirkcaldy’s Primary Schools helped mark the opening of Sainsbury’s in 1997.

They assisted store manager David Parker in cutting the ribbon, officially declaring the first occupant of Kirkcaldy’s new retail park open.

Pictured with David are, l to r, Alasdair McLachlan (Dunnikier), Ross Laska (Kirkcaldy North), Melissa Arnott (Capshard), Iain Gordon (Kirkcaldy North), Christopher Parsons (Dunnikier) and Charlene Fyfe (Torbain) whilst sitting in the trolley is Martin Erskine (Fair Isle).