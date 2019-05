Staff and customers at the Silver Tassie in Burntisland donated all the money in a gallon bottle of Bell’s whisky to the St Andrew’s Ambulance Association in 1984.

The proceeds were to go towards a mobile first aid unit.

Pictured in the group is pub owner David Coull.

