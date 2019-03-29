Nostalgia: Staff at former Kirkcaldy store in 1966

Staff of the Kirkcaldy High Street store Rent A Set – later renamed Radio Rentals – pictured on a night out at the Parkway Hotel in 1966.

The photograph was handed in to the Fife Free Press by reader Isobel Paul.

You may also be interested in:

Gin festival could be just the tonic the town needs

Kirkcaldy beauty spot now littered with medicine packaging

More than 40 new homes approved for Fife

If you have any old photos of Kirkcaldy you would like to feature in the Fife Free Press please email: ffpnews@fifetoday.co.uk