Nostalgia: The Importance Of Being The Proclaimers

In 1980 a group of Kirkcaldy drama students posed for a Fife Free Press picture outside the Adam Smith Centre.

The group from the Kirkcaldy College of Technology were enrolled on a new one-year, full time foundation course – the first of its kind in Scotland – which covered voice production, speech training, acting studies, movement and dance, as well as stage management and administration.

Among the students were the 18-year-old twins Craig and Charlie Reid who would soon decide to take to the stage in a different guise, swapping acting for music as The Proclaimers.

At the time the FFP photographer took our picture the eight-strong group were in rehearsals for a production of Oscar Wilde’s play ‘The Importance Of Being Earnest’.