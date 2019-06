Archie and Gary from The Singing Kettle visited Kirkcaldy’s Valley Primary School in 1990.

They performed an environmentally-friendly show aimed at teaching Fife’s youngsters about the dangers of pollution.

‘Inspector Parrot and the Big Green Planet’ revolved around the chase to catch Arch Polluter before he destroyed the world!

Pictured with Archie and Gary are Sarah Wilson, Fiona Wilson and Sarah Duncan on the left, with Paul Smart, David Smith and Toni Fowler on the right.